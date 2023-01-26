trending:

Campaign

Schiff jumps into California Senate race

by Al Weaver - 01/26/23 10:22 AM ET
by Al Weaver - 01/26/23 10:22 AM ET

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) officially launched his bid for the Senate on Thursday, making him the second entrant in the Democratic battle to potentially replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

“The fight for our democracy and working families is part of the same struggle. Because if our democracy isn’t delivering for Americans, they’ll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it,” Schiff said in a press release. “We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy.”

Schiff’s announcement follows Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) jumping into the race earlier this month.

Feinstein has not said whether she will run for a sixth term in office, but she is widely expected to retire at the end of her current term. Others, including Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), are also said to be plotting potential runs for the seat. 

“I have just tremendous respect for her and — more than respect — admiration and affection,” Schiff told the Los Angeles Times of Feinstein. He said he informed her of his plans and spoke to her on Wednesday. 

“I think she will make her own decision about an announcement when she feels ready to do so,” he said. “She’s earned that right, and I certainly respect her to do that whenever she determines the time is right.”

The news came two days after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) followed through on his plan to boot Schiff, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), from the House Intelligence Committee, which Schiff had chaired for the past four years. 

Updated at 10:27 a.m.

