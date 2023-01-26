Campaign Report — Trump 2024 hits the road

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking the latest news on campaigns and elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Trump heads to 2024 early primary states

On Saturday, former President Trump will speak at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting and campaign with Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in South Carolina – two early primary state visits that come more than two months after Trump announced his third presidential bid. He’s the only declared 2024 presidential candidate from either party so far.

“The shift into a higher gear of campaigning is welcome among some Trump loyalists who have grown frustrated with what they see as a lackluster beginning to his campaign,” as The Hill’s Niall Stanage writes.

Several other Republicans are often discussed as potential 2024 contenders. “The show of support from McMaster and Graham in the Palmetto State is significant given that two other South Carolinians” – former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott – “are potential rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination,” as Niall notes.

Republican rivals revving: Some potential GOP contenders have also made early primary state appearances. A non-exhaustive list of notable visits:

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made stops in Iowa earlier this month.

Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie all spoke at Saint Anselm College’s “Politics and Eggs” events – a presidential campaign staple – in New Hampshire last year.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) spoke at an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser last year.

Haley fundraised for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R) in Iowa last year, where she said she may run in 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polls show as Trump’s most formidable potential GOP challenger so far, was in Nevada last year, along with other battleground states, to rally with candidates ahead of the midterms.

As Niall writes, DeSantis “has been plunging into the culture wars with vigor in recent weeks, issuing edicts and headline-grabbing statements about hot-button issues including race, education and — a favorite DeSantis target — ‘wokeness.’”

Another development for Trump’s campaign: On Wednesday, Meta announced it would reinstate Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks after a two-year ban following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump’s Twitter account was restored in November, though he has yet to use the platform again. More from The Hill’s Stephen Neukam here.

Schiff throws his name into California Senate race

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) became the second Democrat to toss his hat into the ring for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat, making his bid for the seat official on Thursday and ending wide speculation over his intentions.

“Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else. And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans. We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator,” Schiff said in a tweet on Thursday, which included his first two-minute campaign ad.

Key context: As The Hill’s Al Weaver writes, Schiff’s announcement follows Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-Calif.) announcement earlier this month to become the first Democrat to run for Feinstein’s seat. The current senator has not yet announced her plans after 2024. It also comes several days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blocked Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from serving on the House Intelligence Committee.

Other names that have been floated as possible contenders in the California Senate race include Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). California has a “jungle” primary, meaning that all candidates are listed on the same ballot during the primary, and the top two vote-getters move on to the general election.

RICK SCOTT AFFIRMS REELECTION BID, ANNOUNCES STAFF HIRES

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) reiterated that he’s seeking reelection and announced a list of campaign hires, further quashing speculation about a presidential bid.

“I’ve never lost an election and I don’t intend to now,” the former Florida governor said in a statement. “We’ve worked hard to turn Florida into a red state that elects Republicans up and down the ballot.”

Roll the tape: Scott defeated then-incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) by a sliver in 2018. The 2024 race will coincide with the presidential election. Trump won Florida by 3 percentage points in 2020.

Republican incumbents saw landslide victories in top statewide elections last year.

Florida has one of the only Republican-held Senate seats considered remotely competitive in 2024. It’s the only one Cook Political Report categorized outside solid Republican, calling it likely Republican. Sabato’s Crystal Ball calls both Florida and Texas contests likely Republican.

Scott was a prominent figure in the Senate last year. He challenged longtime Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the position in November. McConnell won 37-10.

The two clashed over a policy agenda Scott released as he argued Republicans needed a stronger midterm message. Scott also chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee through what turned out to be a disappointing election cycle. Max Greenwood has more here.

In other Senate news, Julia Manchester reports on Republicans’ push for Dave McCormick to launch another Senate bid in Pennsylvania next year, hoping for a GOP pickup. Read more here.

RNC BRACES FOR CONTENTIOUS CHAIR RACE

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is bracing for a consequential chair race on Friday as committee members hold a secret ballot vote over whether they want incumbent Ronna McDaniel to stick around for another term or opt for a new face.

Overseeing the national GOP in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 cycles, McDaniel has served as RNC chair since 2016 when former President Trump tapped her for the position.

But she’s facing two challengers – California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell – after some Republicans voiced the want for a new person to direct the RNC after those election cycles offered fewer than expected wins for Republicans.

Staying out of the fray: Some top Republicans like Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have avoided wading into the race, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) offered praise of Dhillon in an interview on Florida’s Voice aired on Thursday.

“I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC,” DeSantis told Charlie Kirk, the founder of conservative Turning Point USA, on Florida’s Voice. “I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said about getting the RNC out of D.C. Why would you want to have your headquarters in the most Democrat city in America? It’s more Democrat than San Francisco is.”

McDaniel is likely to win a fourth term as RNC chair, where she’ll wrestle with Republicans’ intraparty grievances — most recently aired during the House Speaker vote earlier this month.

