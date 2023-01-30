trending:

Campaign

Haley Stevens passes on bid for Michigan Senate seat

by Lauren Sforza - 01/30/23 5:44 PM ET
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) is seen following an enrollment ceremony for the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) announced Monday that she will not be seeking election to the Senate in 2024, saying that she can “best serve” her constituents as a House lawmaker.

“After deep consideration, I have decided that I can best serve Michigan’s working families, manufacturers, students, and small businesses in my current role. I will not be seeking election to the United States Senate at this time,” she said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced that she will not seek reelection earlier this month, creating an opportunity for Michigan Democrats to think about runs for the U.S. Senate.

A source close to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) told The Hill earlier this month that she was strongly considering a Senate bid.

The battle for the Michigan seat is expected to be competitive, with Republicans seeing a chance for a pick-up opportunity.

Stevens, who was first elected to the House in 2018, said in her statement that there is more work to be done in her current position. She added that there are plenty of candidates for this position, and she will work to elect the “best Democrat” to the seat.

“Michigan has a deep bench of diverse, highly qualified candidates, and I am committed to working to elect the best Democrat for the job and keeping Michigan blue,” she said in the statement.

