West Virginia governor ‘probably leaning that way’ on Senate bid

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) said on Monday that he will likely run for the state’s Senate seat in 2024, as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) mulls whether he will run again.

“I’ve given a lot of thought and I’m still very, very, very seriously considering it,” he said on WTRF 7News. “In fact, I’m probably leaning that way.”

He said he will make an announcement “soon” after he makes a decision. He said one of the factors in his decision will be based on what the Biden administration is doing and whether he thinks he can “make a difference” serving in the Senate.

“First of all, Washington has really lost its way,” he said. “There’s no question about that. We may absolutely be in a situation in this country to where we can lose our country.”

“I came here to serve. And at the end of the day, if I could genuinely believe with all my soul, that I’m going to make a difference, I’ll do it,” he concluded.

Justice was reelected to West Virginia’s governorship in 2020 in his first gubernatorial election running as a Republican. He switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in 2017 at a rally for former President Trump, after being elected as a Democrat governor in 2016.

Justice is one of several Republicans who have expressed interest in running on the Republican ticket for West Virginia’s senate seat. Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) announced last November that he will be running for the Senate seat in 2024, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who ran against Manchin in 2018, has said he is considering another run.

Manchin has yet to confirm whether he will run for reelection in 2024, saying earlier this month that he has not ruled out a reelection bid for Senate or a run for the presidency. He said “everything’s on the table” as he looks to 2024.