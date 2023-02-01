trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hogan giving ‘very serious consideration’ to White House bid, says Trump won’t be GOP nominee

by Jared Gans - 02/01/23 12:14 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/01/23 12:14 PM ET
Associated Press/Brian Witte
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks to reporters, April, 4, 2022.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Wednesday said he is giving “very serious consideration” to running for president in 2024 and added that he does not expect former President Trump to become the Republican nominee. 

Hogan said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that he was willing to “stand up” and say when he disagreed with actions Trump took as president. He said he agrees with many of Trump’s policies but does not believe the former president would be the GOP’s strongest nominee to win the general election in 2024. 

Hogan said the Republican Party needs a candidate who can appeal to a “broader audience of people” and win swing voters after the party suffered defeats in the 2018 midterms, the 2020 presidential race and the 2022 midterms. 

Many in the Republican Party blamed Trump for the party’s performance in the November 2022 midterms, in which many of the candidates he endorsed during the primaries went on to lose in key races for the House and Senate and in gubernatorial contests. 

“We have been really successful 30 miles outside of Washington, where everything appears to be broken and nothing but divisiveness and dysfunction,” Hogan said, referring to his time as the two-term governor of a solidly Democratic state. 

Hogan has previously said he might jump into the race for the Republican nomination. 

He said Trump still has a “solid group” of people who support him, but an increasing number are no longer backing him. 

Recent polling has shown Trump with large leads over other possible Republican challengers in a hypothetical primary match-up, but he has not received a clear majority of respondents’ support. 

Hogan said serving as a governor is a “training ground” for becoming president. Experience as an executive is different than being a representative or senator, he said.

“You’re out there making arguments and you’re involved in issues, but you don’t have the executive experience of running something,” he said. “So I think there are going to be a number of governors, and I think governors are a good place for us to look for leadership at the national level.” 

Hogan’s comments come as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reportedly plans to announce on Feb. 15 that she is running for the Republican nomination. Trump is the only Republican to officially jump into the race so far.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump GOP nomination Larry Hogan Larry Hogan Republican nomination

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  2. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  3. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  4. College Board revises African American studies class after DeSantis criticism
  5. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  6. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  7. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  8. Spartz says she will support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  9. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  10. Trump knocks DeSantis as ‘RINO GLOBALIST’
  11. Santos: ‘I’ve learned my lesson’
  12. Biden, McCarthy meet for high stakes debt showdown
  13. Trump’s tall tale of the tape
  14. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  15. FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth home
  16. How many in your state were approved for Biden's student loan forgiveness?
  17. Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a ...
  18. House passes bill to block HHS from enforcing vaccine mandate at some health ...
Load more

Video

See all Video