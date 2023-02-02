trending:

Campaign

Tim Scott launching listening tour amid 2024 speculation

by Caroline Vakil - 02/02/23 11:24 AM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) leaves the Old Senate Chamber following the Senate Republican leadership elections on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will launch a listening tour this month amid increasing speculation that he will run for the White House in 2024.

On his “Faith in America” listening tour, Scott will hold an event to honor Black History Month on Feb. 16 in Charleston, S.C., and later head to Iowa, where he will give remarks at two stops in Des Moines and West Des Moines, respectively, according to Fox News, which first reported Scott’s plans.

Scott will offer remarks in Des Moines on Feb. 22 on the importance of faith in America, which will be followed by a stop in West Des Moines, where he’ll speak at the annual Lincoln Dinner held by the Republican Party of Polk County Iowa that same day, the network noted.

Before he heads to the Hawkeye State, he’ll also be rolling out a digital ad campaign there.

“Excited to hit the road again and speak on some issues close to my heart. I’ll always have faith in America and this listening tour will give me a chance to hear from so many of you as we chart the future of our great country,” Scott tweeted on Wednesday, linking to the story.

The developments come amid increasing speculation that the South Carolina Republican will launch a 2024 White House bid. The news also comes shortly after former ambassador to the U.N. and former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gets ready to formally announce her own presidential run. 

Meanwhile, former President Trump traveled to the state over the weekend, and he’s already racked up endorsements from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

The Hill has reached out to a member of Scott’s campaign for comment. 

