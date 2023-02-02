trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Former mayor of Cranston, R.I., launches GOP challenge against Trump

by Julia Shapero - 02/02/23 4:58 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 02/02/23 4:58 PM ET
Associated Press/Joe Giblin

Steve Laffey, the former mayor of Cranston, R.I., launched a 2024 presidential bid on Thursday, becoming one of the first Republicans to officially challenge former President Trump for the GOP nomination. 

“I’m running because our country needs to directly confront its problems,” Laffey said in a video announcement. “My party and the elected leaders of our country simply refuse to do so.”

The former mayor touted his background as a financial expert with experience in the private sector in Thursday’s announcement, while seemingly taking a jab at Trump. 

“We don’t need just a businessman. We don’t need career politicians. We have a financial crisis, and we need specific solutions,” he said.

Laffey served as mayor of Cranston, a city just outside of Providence, R.I., from 2003 to 2007. He also made an unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2006.

The former mayor told The Providence Journal that he hopes to make it to the primary debate stage to force other candidates to discuss Social Security, which is a central plank of his campaign.

“Issues like that won’t be in the debate unless you watch me there … [and] I do what I do,” Liffey told The Journal, adding, “I will turn to whoever [asks] me something about abortion. I’ll say ‘I’m pro-life’ but let me tell you … Social Security.”

The long-shot presidential bid comes after reports emerged on Wednesday night that Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is planning to launch her own campaign on Feb. 15. Haley has repeatedly hinted at a potential presidential run in recent months.

Trump, who launched his campaign after the midterm elections in November, lashed out at Haley and other potential rivals on Thursday. However, the former president did not mention Laffey’s recently announced challenge.

“[Haley] said, ‘I’ll never run against my president. He’s a great president. He’s been our greatest president. I’ll never run. I’ll never run,’” Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “But Nikki suffers from something that’s a very tough thing to suffer from. She’s overly ambitious.”

Tags 2024 presidential election 2024 Republicans Cranston Donald Trump Nikki Haley Rhode Island Steve Laffey Steve Laffey Trump 2024 campaign

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  2. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  3. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  4. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  5. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  6. Parents pay at least one monthly bill for 40 percent of millennials
  7. Eyeing defense spending cuts, House GOP targets military ‘wokeness’
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. DeSantis’s record on COVID-19: Here’s what he said and did
  10. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  11. Senators say no F-16 upgrades for Turkey if it blocks Finland, Sweden from ...
  12. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  13. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  14. Trump taunts Haley about past statements on challenging him
  15. Larry Hogan says he will support Trump if he’s the nominee
  16. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  17. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  18. Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
Load more

Video

See all Video