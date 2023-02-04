trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DNC approves adjusted early presidential primary schedule

by Caroline Vakil - 02/04/23 12:30 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 02/04/23 12:30 PM ET
DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison
Greg Nash
DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison speaks during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 to thank staff and volunteers for their efforts during the midterm elections.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday approved an adjusted early presidential primary state schedule, formalizing their intentions to move Iowa out of the early lineup and shake up the order, with South Carolina going first.

DNC committee members approved an early presidential primary schedule during the winter meeting in Philadelphia that begins with South Carolina, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day, then Georgia, and Michigan fourth.

The DNC has given Georgia and New Hampshire an extension into early June to comply with the committee’s request to change their primary day and expand early voting access, amid concerns that they may be unable to do so in time — or at all. 

Given that both Georgia and New Hampshire have GOP-controlled legislatures and Republican secretaries of state and governors, changing their state’s respective primary processes could prove challenging. It’s unclear how Democrats might proceed if both states are unable to comply with the new early presidential primary calendar.

The DNC’s winter meeting comes as President Biden sent a letter to the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee asking them to readjust the existing presidential primary calendar, which had Iowa holding its caucuses first, followed by New Hampshire as the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. 

Biden has asserted the decision in part allows a more diverse demographic of voters to come earlier in the nominating process. At the same time, others have noted that South Carolina helped to turn Biden’s presidential prospects around in 2020 when he placed first in their primaries. 

“Our early states must reflect the overall diversity of our party and our nation – economically, geographically, demographically. This means more diverse states earlier in the process and more diversity in the overall mix of early states,” he wrote to the Rules and Bylaws Committee in December.

“Working class families are the backbone of our economy. Union households must be represented in greater numbers than before. We need to include voters from many backgrounds, not to ratify the choice of the earliest states, but as full stakeholders in making the choice,” he added.

Tags 2024 presidential election Biden DNC President Biden presidential primary South Carolina

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
  2. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. Pence: ‘We’ve got to have a conversation’ about reforming Social Security
  5. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  6. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  7. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  8. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  9. Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition ...
  10. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  11. Will Gillibrand face a primary challenge from the left in 2024?
  12. DNC approves adjusted early presidential primary schedule
  13. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  14. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  15. When will I get my tax refund?
  16. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  17. What we learned about the US economy this past week
  18. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
Load more

Video

See all Video