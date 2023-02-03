Pence traveling to South Carolina amid 2024 speculation

Former Vice President Pence is traveling to South Carolina on Monday amid increasing speculation that he’s eyeing a 2024 White House bid and following former President Trump’s visit to the state last month.

Pence will visit with local law enforcement officials, including Chief Reggie Burgess, while in North Charleston and participate in a law enforcement roundtable, according to his PAC. He’ll also participate in a meet and greet with Horry County Republican Party members while in Myrtle Beach, in addition to local business and civic leaders.

The visit will take place more than a week after Trump visited the state and New Hampshire — two key early presidential primary states.

The news also comes as former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is expected to announce a 2024 White House bid in her home state later this month, and after Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) recently launched a “Faith in America” listening tour amid speculation that he will mount his own presidential run. The tour includes speaking arrangements in both South Carolina and Iowa.

So far, Trump is the only high profile Republican who has officially announced he’s running for the White House, though the convergence of several widely floated 2024 GOP contenders in South Carolina suggests that won’t be the case for long.

Pence has also been traveling to promote his book “So Help Me God,” and book tours often prelude bigger political announcements, such as running for president.