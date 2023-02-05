trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Little enthusiasm for Biden-Trump rematch seen in new poll

by Stephen Neukam - 02/05/23 7:32 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/05/23 7:32 AM ET
Getty Images

Not many voters are looking forward to a potential rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, according to a survey released Sunday, even as both men ready their campaigns for a possible collision course.

More Republicans and Democrats say their parties should nominate someone else for the 2024 race than believe it should be Trump and Biden, according to the ABC-Washington Post poll. A 58 percent majority of Democrats support the idea of nominating someone other than Biden and 49 percent of Republicans want their nominee to be a figure other than Trump.

The lack of enthusiasm in both parties for the candidates comes as the foes are preparing for another run for the White House. Biden has said he intends to run but has not officially announced a campaign. He has no Democratic challengers so far. Trump has already launched his 2024 campaign but is expected to face opposition within his own party to capture the nomination.

In a hypothetical rematch, Trump held a 48 percent to 45 percent advantage over Biden, an outcome that is within the new poll’s margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Biden also garnered a 42 percent approval rating in the poll of 1,003 people, his highest mark in the ABC-Washington Post poll since last April. 

The dimmed enthusiasm for Biden may raise eyebrows after the midterm elections in which Democrats performed better than expected. Democrats were able to maintain a Senate majority while also nearly holding on to the House. But approval for Biden has remained low, as the president has not reached the 50 percent threshold of job approval since June, 2021.

Tags 2024 Biden Biden Presidential election Trump white house

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  2. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  5. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  6. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  7. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  8. Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international ...
  9. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
  10. Pence: ‘We’ve got to have a conversation’ about reforming Social Security
  11. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  12. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  13. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  14. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  15. US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon off Carolina coast
  16. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  17. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?
  18. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Load more

Video

See all Video