Buttigieg reiterates he won’t seek Senate seat in Michigan 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he wants to stay in his current position when asked if he would run for the open Senate seat in Michigan after he and his family recently moved to the state.

“I’m planning to vote in that election as a resident of Michigan,” he told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But, look, the job that I have is, first of all, I think the best job in the federal government. It can be really tough and demanding, with all of the problems that the transportation system has confronted, but also incredibly rewarding.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced last month that she will not be running for reelection in 2024, leaving Democrats scrambling to decide who to put forward in a key Senate race. The race will likely be competitive, as Republicans see the seat as a potential pick-up to help regain a majority in the Senate.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) also said last month she will not be seeking a bid for the Senate, saying she has more work to do in her capacity as a Representative.

Buttigieg moved his residence from Indiana to Michigan last July to be closer to his husband’s family. He moved to Traverse City, where he and husband Chasten Buttigieg had bought a home two years prior, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“This job is taking 110% of my time and obviously I serve at the pleasure of the president,” Buttigieg said. “But as long as he is willing to have me continue doing this work, I’m proud to be part of the team.”