trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Buttigieg reiterates he won’t seek Senate seat in Michigan 

by Lauren Sforza - 02/05/23 10:30 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/05/23 10:30 AM ET
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
President Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pictured here at the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, 2022, took heat for suggesting that Americans should feel pain at the gas pump so they’ll buy electric vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he wants to stay in his current position when asked if he would run for the open Senate seat in Michigan after he and his family recently moved to the state.

“I’m planning to vote in that election as a resident of Michigan,” he told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But, look, the job that I have is, first of all, I think the best job in the federal government. It can be really tough and demanding, with all of the problems that the transportation system has confronted, but also incredibly rewarding.”

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced last month that she will not be running for reelection in 2024, leaving Democrats scrambling to decide who to put forward in a key Senate race. The race will likely be competitive, as Republicans see the seat as a potential pick-up to help regain a majority in the Senate.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) also said last month she will not be seeking a bid for the Senate, saying she has more work to do in her capacity as a Representative.

Buttigieg moved his residence from Indiana to Michigan last July to be closer to his husband’s family. He moved to Traverse City, where he and husband Chasten Buttigieg had bought a home two years prior, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“This job is taking 110% of my time and obviously I serve at the pleasure of the president,” Buttigieg said. “But as long as he is willing to have me continue doing this work, I’m proud to be part of the team.”

Tags 2024 Senate election Chasten Buttigieg Chasten Buttigieg Debbie Stabenow Debbie Stabenow Haley Stevens Michigan senate seat Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  2. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  3. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  4. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  5. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  6. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  7. Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast ...
  8. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  9. US works to recover debris, intel from downed Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
  10. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  11. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  12. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  13. Pentagon confirms second Chinese ‘surveillance balloon’ seen over Latin ...
  14. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  15. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  16. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  17. Changes to expect in your child’s school lunches under new USDA nutrition ...
  18. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
Load more

Video

See all Video