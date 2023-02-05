trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Buttigieg won’t say if Biden should run in 2024

by Julia Mueller - 02/05/23 2:49 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/05/23 2:49 PM ET
President Joe Biden listens as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event about strengthening the supply chain with improvements in the trucking industry, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday sidestepped a question on whether he wants President Biden to run for a second White House term in 2024, lauding the president’s accomplishments but saying he “can’t talk campaigns.” 

“Do you want him to run? Do you want him to run again?” host Jonathan Karl asked Buttigieg on ABC’s “This Week,” highlighting recent polling data that suggests Democrats may not want another four years with Biden.

“He is an absolutely historically successful president, and I want to see that continue,” Buttigieg said of Biden.

“When I’m appearing in this capacity, I can’t talk campaigns and elections. But let me say this: I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this team that he has built and to be part of the results that he is delivering,” the Transportation secretary added. 

The ABC News-Washington Post poll, released Sunday, found Americans weren’t enthusiastic about the possibility of 2024 run from either Biden or his predecessor, former President Trump, who has already announced his campaign.

A little over half — 58 percent — of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents in the poll said they’d prefer someone other than Biden as their party’s nominee for the next presidential election.

Asked on Sunday how soon he thinks Biden will announce his widely expected 2024 bid, Buttigieg said, “That’s out of my lane and above my pay grade at the same time.” 

Buttigieg touted the current administration’s success, including “the biggest infrastructure package since Eisenhower” and “the most significant economic achievement package since FDR.”

“We’re just two years in. So what he’s — what he’s achieved is extraordinary. And when I see tongues wagging about polls and this sort of thing, I can’t help but think about, you know, the tongues that were wagging in October,” he said.

“One thing this president has done again and again and again, whether it’s politically or whether it’s policywise, is defy expectations,” he added.

Tags 2024 Biden Biden Campaign Donald Trump Joe Biden Jonathan Karl Pete Buttigieg Pete Buttigieg Presidential election Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  2. China condemns US ‘attack’ on surveillance balloon as ‘overreaction’
  3. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  4. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  5. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  6. US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
  7. Kemp’s political clout grows ahead of 2024
  8. 8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
  9. House Republican says he’s working with Democrats on ‘fail-safe’ option ...
  10. Trump and Biden admins clash over reports of previous Chinese balloons 
  11. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  12. Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
  13. More than 100 House Republicans file amicus brief on Biden student loan ...
  14. Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
  15. Why the US waited to shoot down the China balloon
  16. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  17. When will I get my tax refund?
  18. Koch fundraising network signals turn against Trump in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video