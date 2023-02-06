trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Just 37 percent of Democrats want Biden to seek second term: survey

by Julia Mueller - 02/06/23 8:33 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/06/23 8:33 AM ET
President Joe Biden waves as he speaks about infrastructure at the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel North Portal in Baltimore, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Just 37 percent of Democrats want President Biden to seek a second term in the White House, despite his stated intention that he plans to run in 2024, according to a new poll. 

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, released Monday, found that the number of Americans who want to see Biden seek another four years in the Oval Office dropped from 52 percent shortly after last year’s midterm elections to just 37 percent this week.

The 80-year-old president has repeatedly said he intends to run again, but hasn’t officially announced his campaign. Biden faces concerns about his age and unrest about the economy under his administration. 

Just 22 percent of U.S. adults of any party think Biden should mount another bid. He lost support significantly among Americans under age 45, dropping from 45 percent who thought he should run again before the midterms to just 23 who say the same now. 

Despite the reelection numbers, over 41 percent of Americans overall approve of Biden’s job performance — though just 23 percent say they have “a great deal” of confidence in him.  

The new poll comes just a day before Biden is set to give his much-anticipated State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, where he’ll likely tout his administration’s successes as he outlines plans for the upcoming year.

A separate ABC-Washington Post poll on Sunday found that Americans have little enthusiasm for a 2024 rematch between Biden and former President Trump, who has already announced his campaign to retake the White House. 

That poll found 58 percent of Democrats support nominating someone other than the sitting president, and 49 percent of Republicans want the GOP nominee to be someone other than Trump.

The Associated Press-NORC poll surveyed 1,068 adults from Jan. 26-30, and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Biden Donald Trump Joe Biden Presidential election SOTU

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  2. Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
  3. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  4. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  5. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  6. For Trump, one step forward, two steps back
  7. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  8. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  9. DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday ...
  10. Prospects rise for NY charges against Trump in Stormy Daniels case
  11. Obama defense secretary questions Biden’s response to Chinese balloon
  12. As a US Navy fighter pilot, I witnessed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). ...
  13. Five things Biden is likely to say and not say in the State of the Union
  14. Denialism is seeping into legislation and undermining public health
  15. House Republican says he’s working with Democrats on ‘fail-safe’ option ...
  16. Five ways a federal debt default could hurt Americans
  17. Must an Antioch student bow down to ‘social justice’ dogma to graduate?
  18. Just 37 percent of Democrats want Biden to seek second term: survey
Load more

Video

See all Video