Just 37 percent of Democrats want Biden to seek second term: survey

Just 37 percent of Democrats want President Biden to seek a second term in the White House, despite his stated intention that he plans to run in 2024, according to a new poll.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, released Monday, found that the number of Americans who want to see Biden seek another four years in the Oval Office dropped from 52 percent shortly after last year’s midterm elections to just 37 percent this week.

The 80-year-old president has repeatedly said he intends to run again, but hasn’t officially announced his campaign. Biden faces concerns about his age and unrest about the economy under his administration.

Just 22 percent of U.S. adults of any party think Biden should mount another bid. He lost support significantly among Americans under age 45, dropping from 45 percent who thought he should run again before the midterms to just 23 who say the same now.

Despite the reelection numbers, over 41 percent of Americans overall approve of Biden’s job performance — though just 23 percent say they have “a great deal” of confidence in him.

The new poll comes just a day before Biden is set to give his much-anticipated State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, where he’ll likely tout his administration’s successes as he outlines plans for the upcoming year.

A separate ABC-Washington Post poll on Sunday found that Americans have little enthusiasm for a 2024 rematch between Biden and former President Trump, who has already announced his campaign to retake the White House.

That poll found 58 percent of Democrats support nominating someone other than the sitting president, and 49 percent of Republicans want the GOP nominee to be someone other than Trump.

The Associated Press-NORC poll surveyed 1,068 adults from Jan. 26-30, and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.