trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Asa Hutchinson eyes April for 2024 decision

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/06/23 11:29 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/06/23 11:29 PM ET
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said in a new interview that he’ll likely make his decision on a potential White House run in 2024 by April. 

In an interview with CBS News published Monday, Hutchinson told congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that “probably April” will be the best time for him to announce his potential presidential candidacy. 

Hutchinson, 72, noted how Iowa, the first state to cast votes for Republican candidates in 2024, will hold a candidate forum by July of this year. 

The former governor has been one of the few national Republicans willing to openly criticize former President Trump, so far the only major declared presidential candidate.

Hutchinson said that the deciding factor for him would be if he continues to get “the response to the message that I bring.” 

“Right now, it’s been very, very positive,” he told Killion, adding that he believes voters are “looking for someone that is not going to be creating chaos, but also has got the record of being a governor, of lowering taxes.”

“Whenever you look at a candidate that we might present, it’s got to be somebody that can attract independent voters and suburban voters,” Hutchinson added, noting that the GOP struggled in last November’s midterm elections. 

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy for president on Feb. 15, which would make her the first major challenger to Trump for the nomination. 

Trump announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November. 

Hutchinson told CBS News that he doesn’t believe Trump should run for president again after his role in the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol. 

“I do believe that he disqualified himself and should not serve our country again as a result of what happened,” Hutchinson said. “That’s my belief and conviction.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson CBS News Nikki Haley Nikki Haley President Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  2. Pentagon ‘did not detect’ previous Chinese spy balloons: US general
  3. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  4. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  5. House GOP seeks to divide, conquer Democrats on socialism
  6. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  7. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  8. DeSantis leads Trump in head-to-head match-up: poll
  9. Powerball: Winning numbers drawn for Monday’s $747M jackpot
  10. Rough seas complicate US efforts to recover suspected China spy balloon
  11. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  12. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  13. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
  14. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  15. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  16. America’s distrust of Washington is a five-alarm political crisis
  17. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  18. Virginia’s senators urge state legislature to repeal same-sex marriage ban
Load more

Video

See all Video