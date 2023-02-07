trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response

by Julia Manchester - 02/07/23 11:36 PM ET
by Julia Manchester - 02/07/23 11:36 PM ET
Al Drago/Bloomberg, Pool
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., waits to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders (R ) called for a new generation of Republican leadership in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. 

“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” Sanders said from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. “The choice is between normal or crazy. It’s time for a new generation of Republican leadership.”

Sanders was a White House spokesperson for former President Trump, who is seeking another term as president. He is the only Republican candidate in the 2024 race at this time.

A number of Republicans have suggested it is time to turn the page on the Trump era, and the Sanders remark could be read as a shot at Trump.

But Sanders also went on to praise the former president, recalling traveling with him when he visited troops in Iraq during a Christmas in his administration. 

Sanders spent most of her address hitting Biden over his address, attacking him over inflation, the flow of migrants over the southern border, foreign policy, and cultural issues. 

“In the Radical Left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire,” Sanders said. “But you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race.”

Sanders took a personal tone during parts of the speech, particularly when she recounted her and her mothers’ own experiences battling cancer. 

“Faith propels us to charge boldly ahead,” she said. 

The governor is considered a new generation of leadership in the GOP herself, being the first woman to serve as Arkansas governor and the youngest governor in the nation. 

Republicans were quick to praise Sanders following her address, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who tweeted a photo of him watching the rebuttal. 

“The contrast between her speech and Biden’s couldn’t be more clear,” McCarthy tweeted. “Republicans offer a vision for a future built on freedom, not fear-mongering.”

Tags Arkansas Biden Donald Trump Joe Biden Sarah Sanders Sarah Sanders State of the Union

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene yells ‘liar’ after Biden remark on Medicare, Social Security during ...
  2. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  3. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  4. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  5. Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response
  6. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
  7. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  8. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  9. Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response
  10. Gallego accuses Sinema of not applauding Biden’s call to negotiate Medicare
  11. State of the Union recap: Biden calls for Medicare protection, policing ...
  12. State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
  13. Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
  14. Graham under fire for voting for Biden judicial nominees 
  15. Breach at Air Force One base under investigation
  16. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  17. Democrats bash McCarthy over spending demands in debt ceiling ...
  18. Ukraine claims more than 1,000 Russia troops killed in single day
Load more

Video

See all Video