Rick Scott running ad calling for Biden to resign

Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s (R) campaign has released an ad calling for President Biden to resign after he said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night that some in the GOP want to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare.

“I’m Rick Scott. Biden should resign. I approve this message,” says the senator in the ad, which accuses the president of using a tax loophole to dodge “taxes that should have gone to Medicare” in his own filings.

“@JoeBiden once again lies about Republicans trying to cut Social Security and Medicare,” the Scott campaign said in a tweet sharing the new ad as Biden wrapped up his sweeping speech.

Biden’s remark in the address that some Republicans want to sunset the federal programs drew boos and shouts of “no” and “liar” from GOP lawmakers in the audience on Tuesday evening.

“I’m not saying it’s a majority of you… but it’s being proposed by individuals. I’m not, politely, not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some of you,” Biden said of the proposal in an improved line as Republicans heckled his arguments.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shouted “liar” at the president, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shook his head as he sat behind Biden on the dais.

Scott on Wednesday doubled down on his proposal to sunset all federal legislation after five years, to be re-examined “if a law is worth keeping,” calling Biden a “very confused president.”

“I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott’s calls for Biden to resign come as many expect the president to announce a run for reelection to the White House in 2024.