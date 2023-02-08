trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Lightfoot locked in tight three-way battle in Chicago mayor’s race: poll

by Caroline Vakil - 02/08/23 11:50 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 02/08/23 11:50 AM ET
Lori Lightfoot
AP/Erin Hooley
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Lori Lightfoot (D) is locked in a tight three-way battle in the Chicago mayoral race against Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) and Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, according to a new poll. 

The poll, conducted for the Chicago Sun-Times, Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5 Chicago and WBEZ public radio and managed by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, found that 20 percent of likely Chicago voters support García, 18 percent support Vallas and only 17 percent support Lightfoot. 

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points, effectively tying all three in the race.

The polling also showed that 71 percent of voters believed Chicago was on the “wrong track”; 61 percent disapproved of Lightfoot’s job as the top executive of the city and gave Lightfoot a high unfavorable rating of 54 percent.

The survey also suggests that the other candidates may not be as well known, given that Vallas had a favorable rating of 30 percent compared to an unfavorable rating of 20 percent. García had a 33 percent favorable rating compared to 18 percent who viewed him unfavorably.

Given no one candidate listed has notched more than half of the vote in this survey, it’s almost certain that the mayoral race will be headed into an April runoff. The top two candidates with the most votes in the Feb. 28 election will advance into an April 4 runoff.

The survey shows that Lightfoot is struggling with Chicago voters. Her image among the electorate, as well as state and city officials alike, has been painted as combative as the city grapples with key issues of crime and public safety. 

Mayoral candidates in the race have referenced that issue, with one candidate, Alderman Sophia King, saying during their first televised debate last month that Chicago needed someone who “attacks the city’s problems and not its people.”

The poll was conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, with 625 likely Chicago voters surveyed.

Tags Chuy Garcia Lori Lightfoot

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  2. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  3. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  4. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  5. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  6. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  7. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  8. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  9. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  10. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  11. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  12. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  13. Watch live: Former Twitter officials testify before House panel on handling of ...
  14. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  15. Biden, GOP battle at raucous State of the Union
  16. Romney on Santos: ‘He’s a sick puppy. He shouldn’t have been there’
  17. Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of ...
  18. Comer says it was ‘questionable’ for Santos to attend State of the Union
Load more

Video

See all Video