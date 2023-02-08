trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley heads to New Hampshire following expected presidential announcement in South Carolina

by Caroline Vakil - 02/08/23 2:38 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 02/08/23 2:38 PM ET
FILE – Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner, on June 24, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will be heading to New Hampshire after she makes what’s expected to be a formal presidential announcement in South Carolina.

Haley will hold two town hall meetings in Exeter, N.H., and Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, respectively, her Stand for America PAC said in a media advisory. The events would come shortly after the former two-term South Carolina governor makes an anticipated announcement in Charleston, S.C., that she’ll be running for the White House.

Both states are early presidential primary states, signaling that Haley will be wasting no time in meeting with voters and doing political outreach in the state ahead of a consequential 2024 election. 

Haley’s expected announcement has already drawn some taunting from former President Trump, who posted on his Truth Social earlier this month that “Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!” while juxtaposing a clip of her saying previously that she would support Trump if he ran in 2024.

But other possible Republican challengers are starting to dial up the rhetoric against Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), widely floated as a possible 2024 contender, said on Wednesday that “I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans” in a thinly veiled jab at the former president.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Haley campaign New Hampshire Nikki Haley Republican Primary Ron DeSantis Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  3. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  4. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  5. Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
  6. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  7. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  8. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  9. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  10. Greene’s viral SOTU outfit was meant to echo Chinese spy balloon, her office ...
  11. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  12. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  13. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  14. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  15. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  16. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  17. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  18. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
Load more

Video

See all Video