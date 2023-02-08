trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrats prop up Harris, Clinton for 2024 if Biden doesn’t run: poll

by Stephen Neukam - 02/08/23 4:20 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/08/23 4:20 PM ET
AP-Seth Wenig
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton trails only Vice President Harris in a hypothetical 2024 Democratic primary survey without President Biden, topping a field that includes both new names and familiar faces.

In the poll of 2,194 people, Harris topped a Democratic field without Biden with 32 percent support. Clinton, who has run for president twice, garnered 20 percent support.

The two front-runners were trailed by the likes of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) at 11, 10 and 8 percent, respectively. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and former Georgia governor nominee Stacy Abrams were the only other potential Democratic candidates to receive more than 4 percent support in the poll.

Biden is thought to be preparing to launch his reelection campaign in the coming weeks, using his State of the Union address on as a launch pad. But polling has shown that Democratic voters are tepid in their support of Biden, with many preferring another candidate to be the party’s nominee in 2024.

Harris’s position at the top of the survey — which was conducted between Feb. 3 and Feb. 6 by the polling firm Premise, which did not list a margin of error — comes as she faces approval ratings that are even lower than the president’s, according to an aggregation of polling from FiveThirtyEight, which gives her an approval rating of 39 percent to Biden’s nearly 43 percent.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, said on CNN after Biden’s State of the Union on Tuesday that she doesn’t think any other Democrats will decide to challenge Biden if he runs again.

“I hope he runs, I’m for him if he runs, I know that the Democrats will fully embrace him,” Pelosi said. “If he runs, it’s over.”

Tags 2024 presidential election Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Biden Democratic Primary Gavin Newsom Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton Joe Biden Kamala Harris Nancy Pelosi Pete Buttigieg

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  3. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  4. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  5. Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
  6. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  7. Greene’s viral SOTU outfit was meant to echo Chinese spy balloon, her office ...
  8. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  9. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  10. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
  11. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  12. Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll
  13. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  14. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  15. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  16. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  17. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  18. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
Load more

Video

See all Video