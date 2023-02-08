trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll

by Jared Gans - 02/08/23 4:06 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/08/23 4:06 PM ET

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) pulled key support from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a hypothetical GOP 2024 presidential primary, putting former President Trump ahead in a three-way race, according to a new poll. 

The Yahoo News-YouGov poll found that DeSantis leads Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, 45 percent to 41 percent. But with Haley in the mix, Trump leads with 38 percent support to DeSantis’ 35 percent and Haley’s 11 percent. 

Pollsters also found DeSantis leading President Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup, 44 percent to 43 percent, but Biden leads Trump by 6 points, 47 percent to 41 percent. 

Trump is the only major Republican candidate to have officially jumped in the race, but Haley is expected to launch her bid next week, potentially becoming the first major challenger to him to mount a bid. 

DeSantis has been rumored as a possible contender for the GOP nomination and has consistently placed at least second in hypothetical Republican primary polls. In some cases, he has been in first ahead of Trump. 

Many other prominent Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have indicated that they are considering their own runs, which could lead the Republican primary to become a crowded race. 

Almost half of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents said they approve of Haley running, while a fifth disapprove. But 30 percent said they are not sure. 

The poll found Trump holds a strong lead over her in a head-to-head matchup, 54 percent to 27 percent. 

Trump leads DeSantis by 1 point, 37 percent to 36 percent, in a hypothetical nine-candidate matchup, taking into account other possible candidates. 

The poll was conducted among 1,585 U.S. adults from Feb. 2 to 6. The margin of error was 2.8 percentage points. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Asa Hutchinson Biden Donald Trump gop primary Mike Pence Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Poll Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Yahoo News YOUGOV

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social ...
  3. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  4. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  5. Matt Gaetz quietly replaces Chip Roy on ‘weaponization’ panel
  6. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  7. Greene’s viral SOTU outfit was meant to echo Chinese spy balloon, her office ...
  8. Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’
  9. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  10. Jim Jordan requests communications between Biden administration, social media ...
  11. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  12. Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll
  13. What messages are Congress members sending with 1870 and crayon pins?
  14. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  15. Trump asked Twitter to take down ‘derogatory’ tweet from Chrissy ...
  16. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  17. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  18. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
Load more

Video

See all Video