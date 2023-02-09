trending:

Sununu creates national political committee amid 2024 speculation

by Stephen Neukam - 02/09/23 12:13 PM ET
Chris Sununu
AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, one of the leading moderate Republican voices, took another step toward running for president in 2024, establishing a national fundraising organization to probe donor support for a possible White House bid.

Sununu confirmed on Thursday that he had created a 501(c)(4) organization called “Live Free or Die,” a nod to his state’s motto, as he ponders a possible 2024 campaign.

“The organization is really to raise some funds to talk about the model that New Hampshire has,” Sununu said at a press conference on Thursday. “It allows logistically for us to go out and keep doing that, as we have been for quite a while.”

The organization allows Sununu to raise unlimited amounts of money while also not having to disclose the names of his donors. The 501(c)(4) structure requires a yearly report on donations to the IRS, as opposed to a federal PAC that requires quarterly disclosures.

But Sununu has remained noncommittal on a run for president. He is part of a growing chorus of Republican voices that say former President Trump should not be the party’s nominee in 2024. He and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) predicted over the weekend that Trump would not be able to defeat President Biden in 2024.

Trump has already jumped into the race for the White House, and other Republicans are expected to challenge him.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) is expected to announce her candidacy next week, and then head to New Hampshire.

Tags 2024 presidential election Chris Sununu Chris Sununu Nikki Haley Republican primary republicans Trump

