trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hogan raised around $6 million over last two years as he mulls White House bid

by Stephen Neukam - 02/09/23 2:53 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/09/23 2:53 PM ET
A statue of George Washington, left, gives backdrop to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan as he rehearses his farewell speech moments before reciting it over a video feed inside the old Maryland Senate chambers, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has laid a fundraising infrastructure that helped him rake in nearly $6 million in the last two years, according to a person familiar with his fundraising operation, as the moderate Republican toys with a White House bid in 2024.

Hogan has opened a federal PAC and a 501(c)(4) organization called “An America United”, among other fundraising ventures, to raise money as he considers running for president. While he has spent considerable time in early primary states like New Hampshire and Iowa, he has yet to declare his intention to run.

But he has compiled an initial war chest of around $6 million, raising money as he left office in Maryland after two terms as a Republican governor in a blue state. Hogan has long been a foil of former President Trump and is one of a number of moderate Republicans that could look to oppose the former president in a 2024 primary.

Hogan raised over $500,000 from his federal Better Path Forward PAC over the last year. He also raised nearly $2.1 million in 2021 from his organization An America United.

Last week, Hogan said on conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show that he was “seriously considering” a run for president, saying he would make a decision fairly soon.

During his time in Maryland, Hogan maintained high approval ratings and declined to endorse the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor in the state as he left office, standing by as now-Gov. Wes Moore (D) won the election handedly. 

He was also drafted by Senate Republican leadership in 2022 to run for Senate but declined.

Hogan is not the only potential GOP alternative to Trump in 2024. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the one time U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who has long been considered a potential White House hopeful, is expected to announce her candidacy in the coming weeks. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has emerged as one of the country’s leading conservative voices in recent years and is believed to be planning a 2024 bid as well.

Tags 2024 presidential election An America United Larry Hogan Maryland Nikki Haley Republican Party Ron DeSantis Wes Moore

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  2. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  3. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  4. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  5. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  6. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  8. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  9. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  10. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  11. House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon
  12. Trump’s last Defense secretary takes on the ‘American war machine’
  13. White House spars with GOP senator on Social Security
  14. DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
  15. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
  16. Romney defends Biden’s handling of Chinese balloon
  17. Twitter suspends Sen. Steve Daines’s account
  18. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
Load more

Video

See all Video