Jason Miller joins Trump’s 2024 campaign

Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to former President Trump, is joining the Trump campaign as the former president assembles a team for his 2024 White House bid.

Miller worked on both Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns. He will provide the campaign with strategic guidance, playing a similar role to that he played in previous election cycles.

“It was always a matter of when and not if I returned to help re-elect President Trump in 2024, and seeing the current state of the country under Joe Biden I couldn’t remain sidelined any longer,” Miller said in a statement.

Following the 2020 campaign, Miller launched Gettr, a right-wing social media site, but it has often been eclipsed by Trump’s own Truth Social platform. Miller will step down from the company to return to the Trump camp.

“You can impact the world a lot by launching a social media platform, but nothing compares to getting President Trump back into office,” Miller said.

When Trump was considering when to launch his 2024 campaign, Miller was among a number of operatives who urged him to wait to announce his run until after the December 2022 Georgia Senate runoff election — overtures that Trump refused.

Miller joins a campaign that has been criticized for its performance out of the gate as not matching the energy of Trump’s previous White House challenges.

Early polling suggests that Trump may face formidable challenges from other Republicans for the nomination, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being the main potential foil. While Trump is the only major candidate yet to announce, others are expected to follow in the coming months.