Clyburn reiterates support for Biden 2024: ‘I see no reason for him not to run’

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) reiterated his support for President Biden to run for reelection in 2024, saying “I see no reason for him not to run.”

Clyburn told The Financial Times in an interview earlier this week that Biden is “as decent a person as you can have” and deserves a second term in office.

“I see no reason for him not to run,” he said. “And I am very hopeful that he should run. I think he is deserving of a second term. I do not believe that anybody can do a better job of trying to get us back on track.”

Clyburn’s remarks come after Biden gave his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. The former House Democratic whip said in an interview with CNN following the speech that he believed it was the beginning of Biden’s reelection campaign.

Biden highlighted his accomplishments in office and goals for a divided Congress to address during the speech.

While he has not formally announced a reelection bid in 2024, Biden has said he intends to run. He is expected to declare his decision soon, now that the State of the Union has passed.

Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary in the 2020 presidential election has been viewed by political analysts as crucial to Biden turning his campaign around and going on to win the Democratic nomination. He had disappointing results in Iowa and New Hampshire before South Carolina voted.

The Democratic lawmaker said he does not expect Biden to face any competition for the nomination within his party, but no one expected a challenge in past times throughout history, like when Sen. Eugene McCarthy (D-Minn.) challenged President Lyndon Johnson for the nomination in 1968, leading Johnson to end his reelection bid.

But Clyburn has argued that challenging a sitting president for a nomination often does not end well for the party. He warned any potential challengers against opposing Biden for the nomination in an interview with CBS News last month.

“The history is very clear on what happens when you challenge a sitting president like this,” Clyburn said at the time, noting that a primary challenge has often weakened a sitting president and made them achieving victory in a general election more difficult.