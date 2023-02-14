trending:

Campaign

Tim Scott joining Haley at presidential forum

by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 11:19 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 11:19 AM ET
AP Photo/John Locher
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is slated to join former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at a presidential forum in the state next month, another indication that Scott is weighing a White House bid after Haley officially announced her campaign on Tuesday.

Scott and Haley are confirmed to appear at the Palmetto Family Council Vision ‘24 Forum, an event hosted by the conservative public policy foundation, on March 18 in Charleston. Scott will join Haley at the event as speculation swirls around whether he will also jump into the presidential race.

Scott has launched a listening tour ahead of the decision, planning trips to Iowa and South Carolina, two of the earliest states in the Republican nomination process. Haley announced her long-expected campaign on Tuesday, entering a primary that already includes former President Trump.

Trump was also invited to attend the March forum in South Carolina, along with a number of other possible 2024 challengers, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The Hill reached out to the foundation about the status of the other invitees.

Trump launched his campaign right after the November 2022 midterm elections, throwing his weight around early in the primary process. While the former president is expected to be a formidable candidate, he is also expected to garner more opponents like Haley.

