trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 12:07 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 12:07 PM ET

Ex-national security adviser John Bolton said his former Trump administration colleague Nikki Haley is “really running for vice president” as the former South Carolina governor announced her bid for the White House.

“I think Nikki’s really running for vice president, that’s my sense,” Bolton said in an interview on NBC on Monday. “I think she has a problem because she first said she wouldn’t run if President Trump ran.”

Bolton — the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President George W. Bush, a role that Haley filled under former President Trump — criticized her for changing her mind on challenging her former boss.

“Her justification for changing was that a lot of things have changed, which I don’t think is very convincing,” Bolton said. “I think Trump will have a lot of fun with her.”

Bolton is also considering a presidential bid himself.

“I’m still considering; I’m not in yet,” Bolton said. “The more people I talk to, the more convinced I become that Trump can’t possibly get the Republican party nomination.”

While many ex-Trump officials — such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence — are considering presidential runs, Haley is the first major Republican name to jump in the ring with the former president. The likes of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) are also reportedly mulling bids.

Bolton also criticized Pompeo in his interview with NBC.

“I think he has problems with his candidacy,” Bolton said. “During our time together in the administration, he let his ambitions outrun his principles. His desire to become Trump’s best boy, at which he was very successful, I think that would be a real problem for him in November were he the party nominee.”

Tags 2024 Republican Primary Donald Trump John Bolton John Bolton Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo Nikki Haley Nikki Haley

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  2. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  3. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  4. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  5. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  6. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  7. Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her
  8. Feehery: The check-the-box candidate runs for the Republican nomination 
  9. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  10. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  11. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  12. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  13. Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel
  14. Biden hits 100 judicial confirmations
  15. Exclusive: Mike Pompeo — Biden has caused ‘global shame’ with spy balloon ...
  16. Lawmakers demand Biden address nation on UFO incursions
  17. Nikki Haley announces presidential run
  18. Jim Banks calls on Buttigieg ‘to correct’ covering of Jesus artwork at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video