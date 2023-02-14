trending:

Campaign

Tim Scott adds event in Iowa amid 2024 speculation

by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 12:30 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) leaves the Capitol following a series of nomination votes on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has added a stop to his forthcoming trip to Iowa, the first state in the Republican presidential nomination process, amid speculation that he is considering a White House bid in 2024.

Scott will be the featured speaker at an event at Drake University in Des Moines on Feb. 22, hosted by Opportunity Matters Network, a nonprofit organization that advocates for school choice, part of a sweep through early voting states.

The event is the second in Des Moines that Scott will attend that day, as he is also slated to make a stop at the Republican Party of Polk County’s annual Lincoln Dinner.

The South Carolina senator will be in his home state, the third nomination contest on the election calendar for Republicans, to honor Black History Month on Thursday, part of the listening tour he has launched ahead of making a decision about a possible run.

Meanwhile, fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, the former governor of the state, officially launched her 2024 campaign on Tuesday, becoming the first official challenger to former President Trump for the GOP nomination.

