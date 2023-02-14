trending:

Campaign

Former Trump spokesperson labels Haley ‘just another career politician’

by Lauren Sforza - 02/14/23 2:43 PM ET
Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during an event sponsored by Turning Point USA at Clemson University on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Taylor Budowich, who heads the Make America Great Again PAC, responded to Nikki Haley’s campaign announcement Tuesday, accusing her of being a “career politician.”

“Nikki Haley is just another career politician,” Budowich, a former spokesperson for former President Trump, said in a statement. “She started out as a Never Trumper before resigning to serve in the Trump admin. She then resigned early to go rake in money on corporate boards. Now, she’s telling us she represents a ‘new generation.’ Sure just looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself.”

Budowich helped launch the MAGA PAC last September, along with other former Trump officials including Tony Fabrizio, Sergio Gor and Steven Cheung. The PAC aimed to support Trump-endorsed candidates ahead of the 2022 midterms and potentially to lay the groundwork for Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, launched her bid for the White House on Tuesday and became the first Republican to formally challenge Trump for the GOP’s 2024 nomination.

Haley left the Trump administration in 2018, and established “Stand for America,” a group that aimed to support GOP candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Her campaign announcement had long been expected, as she hinted at a potential presidential run multiple times in recent months.

Without mentioning Trump, she called for fresh leadership in the Republican Party in her campaign video, noting that the party has only won the popular vote once in the last eight presidential elections.

“You should know this about me. I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Haley said in her announcement video. “I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president.”

