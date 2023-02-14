Majority of GOP, Democratic voters unsure who should lead their party: poll

Republican and Democratic voters are undecided on who they want to lead their parties and who they will support ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a new Associated Press poll.

The poll found that 37 percent of Democrats and 34 percent of Republicans surveyed were unsure who they wanted to head their respective party. The indecision amongst voters further highlights the crossroads both parties are struggling with — especially when it comes to leadership — as the 2024 elections draw near.

President Biden garnered the support of just 12 percent of Democrats who said they wanted him to be the next leader of the party, according to the survey. On the Republican side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged former President Trump, bringing in 22 percent of support from Republicans, compared to Trump’s 20 percent.

No single Democrat garnered significant support to be the next leader of the party, according to the poll of 1,068 people. The margin of error was 4.2 percent.



Three lawmakers — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — followed Biden by getting five percent support.

After DeSantis and Trump, no Republican polled at more than one percent.

The lack of enthusiasm on the Democratic side for Biden comes as the president is widely expected to announce a reelection campaign in the coming weeks. Many have voiced concerns about Biden’s age and mental function, being the oldest-sitting president at 80 years old. But despite the trepidation from voters, no Democrat has stepped forward thus far to challenge the incumbent.

The competition between Republicans, however, shows a dead heat between DeSantis and Trump.

Trump announced his campaign right after the November 2022 midterms, while DeSantis — who is widely expected to run — has not announced a bid. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who announced a run for the presidency on Tuesday, polled at just one percent in the survey.