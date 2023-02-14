trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Majority of GOP, Democratic voters unsure who should lead their party: poll

by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 4:39 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 02/14/23 4:39 PM ET
Voters pass a sign outside a polling site in Warwick, R.I., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, after casting their ballots on the last day of early voting before the midterm election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Republican and Democratic voters are undecided on who they want to lead their parties and who they will support ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a new Associated Press poll.

The poll found that 37 percent of Democrats and 34 percent of Republicans surveyed were unsure who they wanted to head their respective party. The indecision amongst voters further highlights the crossroads both parties are struggling with — especially when it comes to leadership — as the 2024 elections draw near.

President Biden garnered the support of just 12 percent of Democrats who said they wanted him to be the next leader of the party, according to the survey. On the Republican side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis edged former President Trump, bringing in 22 percent of support from Republicans, compared to Trump’s 20 percent.

No single Democrat garnered significant support to be the next leader of the party, according to the poll of 1,068 people. The margin of error was 4.2 percent.

Three lawmakers — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — followed Biden by getting five percent support.

After DeSantis and Trump, no Republican polled at more than one percent.

The lack of enthusiasm on the Democratic side for Biden comes as the president is widely expected to announce a reelection campaign in the coming weeks. Many have voiced concerns about Biden’s age and mental function, being the oldest-sitting president at 80 years old. But despite the trepidation from voters, no Democrat has stepped forward thus far to challenge the incumbent.

The competition between Republicans, however, shows a dead heat between DeSantis and Trump.

Trump announced his campaign right after the November 2022 midterms, while DeSantis — who is widely expected to run — has not announced a bid. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who announced a run for the presidency on Tuesday, polled at just one percent in the survey.

Tags 2024 presidential primary Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden democrats Donald Trump Hakeem Jeffries Joe Biden Nikki Haley republicans Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  2. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  3. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  6. 4 reasons for the MAGA House hearings’ bellyflop
  7. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  8. Feinstein announces retirement at end of term
  9. Republican FTC commissioner will resign, slams Democratic chair
  10. US tells citizens to leave Russia immediately
  11. Bolton says Haley is ‘really running for vice president’
  12. US military missed Lake Huron object with first missile strike
  13. Biden withdraws nominee who said Dem leader was ‘bought’ by pro-Israel ...
  14. White House: No indication objects were part of China spy program
  15. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  16. DeSantis floats replacing AP classes in Florida amid College Board fight
  17. Five reasons DeSantis may not be another Jeb Bush
  18. AI flies F-16-inspired jet for 17 hours in first test with tactical aircraft
Load more

Video

See all Video