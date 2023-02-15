trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley criticizes US ‘self-loathing’: America is not a racist country

by Julia Manchester - 02/15/23 12:40 PM ET
by Julia Manchester - 02/15/23 12:40 PM ET
Associated Press/Meg Kinnard

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley criticized what she said was a “self-loathing” taking over the U.S. and dismissed accusations that the country is racist during her campaign launch Wednesday in Charleston, S.C.

“A self-loathing has swept our country. It’s in the classroom, the boardroom and the backrooms of government,” Haley said, speaking to supporters. “Every day, we’re told America is flawed, rotten and full of hate. Joe [Biden] and Kamala [Harris] even say America is racist. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The remarks show how Haley is wading into culture war issues as a part of her campaign. In her launch video released on Tuesday, Haley’s campaign showed a montage of photos, including one from The 1619 Project and a sign reading “Racism is a pandemic.” 

“Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up,” Haley said in the video. “Some think our ideas are not just wrong but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Haley, who is the daughter of Indian immigrants, also used her launch address on Wednesday to highlight her own background. 

“I am a proud daughter of Indian immigrants,” Haley said. “My parents left India in search of a better life. They lived in South Carolina. Our town came to love us, but it wasn’t always easy. We were the only Indian family.” 

Haley is the second Republican to throw their hat into the 2024 primary ring, following her ex-boss former President Trump. Haley previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration. 

On Wednesday, she also called for new blood in GOP leadership. 

“We’re ready — ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past,” Haley said. “And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future.”

Tags Donald Trump Joe Biden Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Nikki Haley 2024 Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  2. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  3. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  4. McCarthy calls for resignation of Architect of Capitol
  5. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  6. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  7. Distrust over GOP plans for Social Security, Medicare marks rocky start to ...
  8. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  9. Club for Growth defends Rick Scott from McConnell’s ‘false attacks’
  10. US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report
  11. Special counsel alleges crime to compel testimony from Trump lawyer
  12. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  13. Pence plots unusual legal strategy in fight against subpoena
  14. NTSB: Video shows Ohio train wheel bearing in 'final stage of overheat failure' ...
  15. Senate Republicans fear Trump repeat as 2024 field emerges  
  16. Christie on potential DeSantis White House bid: ‘None of us really know who ...
  17. Biden fires Architect of Capitol
  18. Super Bowl snub is latest dust-up between White House, Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video