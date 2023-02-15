trending:

Campaign

Rep. Barbara Lee files to enter Democratic primary for Feinstein’s seat

by Caroline Vakil - 02/15/23 5:45 PM ET
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) is seen during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has filed paperwork to run in the California Senate race in 2024, joining what’s expected to be a crowded Democratic primary to replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Lee has not made a formal announcement, though she filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, one day after Feinstein, at 89 the oldest currently serving senator, said she would not seek another term next cycle.

When reached for comment, Katie Merrill, a consultant for Lee, said in a statement “the campaign is taking the necessary steps to prepare. The Congresswoman will have more to say about this before the end of the month.”

Feinstein said in a statement that she intended “to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends.” 

Democratic California Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff had already announced plans to run for the seat before Feinstein said she would be vacating it. 

Deep-blue California’s jungle primary system means it’s entirely possible the Golden State will have two Democrats on the ballot in November 2024.

Feinstein, the first female mayor of San Francisco, is the longest-serving woman in the history of the Senate.

Lee has served in the House since 1998.

Updated at 6 p.m. ET

