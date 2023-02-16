trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer

by Max Greenwood - 02/16/23 9:23 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 02/16/23 9:23 AM ET

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is demanding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to name a new treasurer for his campaign and several affiliated political committees, warning that a failure to do so will bar the groups from raising or spending any money.

“It is required that for any committee to conduct any business, they must have an active treasurer,” Jaime Amrhein, an assistant branch chief at the FEC, wrote in a Tuesday letter to Santos’s campaign. “Failure to appoint a treasurer will result in the inability of the committee to accept contributions and make disbursements.”

Santos’s now-former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks resigned her role last month amid questions about the campaign’s finances. The campaign filed paperwork naming longtime GOP operative Thomas Datwyler as its new treasurer, but shortly after, a lawyer for Datwyler told The Hill that he had not agreed to take the job. 

Federal law requires every political committee to have a treasurer in order to spend or take in money. Campaigns must appoint a new treasurer within 10 days of their former treasurers resigning. The letter from the FEC gives Santos’s campaign until March 21 to respond.

The Hill has reached out to Santos’s attorney for comment on the FEC’s requests.

Santos, a first-term congressman who flipped a Democratic-leaning district in November, has been mired in controversy since late last year after it was revealed that he had lied about his resume. 

Since then, he’s faced scrutiny over everything from his business dealings to his campaign’s financial practices, including the source of a pair of six-figure loans from the candidate and a series of campaign expenses for $199.99 – an amount that’s just two cents under the $200 threshold that would require the campaign to keep receipts or invoices.

Santos has so far avoided addressing questions about his campaign finances, telling reporters last month that he doesn’t “touch” the FEC filings.

“I don’t amend anything,” Santos said. “I don’t touch any of my FEC stuff. So don’t be disingenuous and report that I did, because you know that every campaign hires fiduciaries. So I’m not aware of that answer.”

Tags George Santos George Santos

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  2. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  3. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  4. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  5. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  6. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  7. McCarthy experiences rollercoaster of highs and lows in first weeks as Speaker
  8. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  9. Wall Street Journal editorial board sees ‘no clear rationale’ for Haley ...
  10. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  11. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  12. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  13. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  14. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  15. Spy balloon dustup sends US-China relations from bad to worse
  16. Trump warns Scott on Social Security, Medicare: ‘THERE WILL BE NO CUTS’
  17. How the diploma divide splits both parties
  18. Norfolk Southern backs out of East Palestine public meeting citing worker ...
Load more

Video

See all Video