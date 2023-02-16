trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ten Republican senators hosting fundraiser for Banks’ Senate bid

by Jared Gans - 02/16/23 11:53 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/16/23 11:53 AM ET
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a House Republican Leadership Forum for the 118th Congress on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Ten Republican senators are slated to host a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks’s (R-Ind.) Senate bid next month as he seeks to shore up GOP support and resources for his campaign.

A spokesperson for Banks confirmed that the event will happen on March 28 at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters.

An invitation for the fundraiser was first reported by Punchbowl News on Thursday, and the spokesperson confirmed the details of the event.

Sen. Steve Daines (Mont.), the chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, is set to attend the fundraiser along with GOP Sens. John Barrasso (Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), John Kennedy (La.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio). 

Banks — who is seeking to replace GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor in 2024 — received an endorsement from former President Trump for the seat earlier this month. He received his first high-profile endorsement from a sitting senator the next day when Barrasso, who serves as the chair of the Senate Republican Conference, declared his support for Banks. 

Banks has also received endorsements from Vance, Rubio and Cotton, according to his campaign website

The NRSC endorsed Banks for the seat after former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R) passed on a bid last month.

Tags 2024 Senate elections Indiana Senate race Jim Banks National Republican Senatorial Committee NRSC

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Georgia grand jury in Trump interference probe reports at least one witness may ...
  2. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  3. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  4. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  5. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  6. Wall Street Journal editorial board sees ‘no clear rationale’ for Haley ...
  7. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  8. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  9. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  10. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  11. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  12. CNN’s Don Lemon: Nikki Haley ‘isn’t in her prime’ 
  13. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  14. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  15. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  16. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  17. Spy balloon dustup sends US-China relations from bad to worse
  18. McCarthy experiences rollercoaster of highs and lows in first weeks as Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video