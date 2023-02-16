Ten Republican senators hosting fundraiser for Banks’ Senate bid

Ten Republican senators are slated to host a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks’s (R-Ind.) Senate bid next month as he seeks to shore up GOP support and resources for his campaign.

A spokesperson for Banks confirmed that the event will happen on March 28 at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters.

An invitation for the fundraiser was first reported by Punchbowl News on Thursday, and the spokesperson confirmed the details of the event.

Sen. Steve Daines (Mont.), the chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, is set to attend the fundraiser along with GOP Sens. John Barrasso (Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), John Kennedy (La.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio).

Banks — who is seeking to replace GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor in 2024 — received an endorsement from former President Trump for the seat earlier this month. He received his first high-profile endorsement from a sitting senator the next day when Barrasso, who serves as the chair of the Senate Republican Conference, declared his support for Banks.

Banks has also received endorsements from Vance, Rubio and Cotton, according to his campaign website.

The NRSC endorsed Banks for the seat after former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R) passed on a bid last month.