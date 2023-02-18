trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump slams DeSantis but says no to ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname

by Nick Robertson - 02/18/23 11:52 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 02/18/23 11:52 AM ET
AP Photo/MarAlex Brandon/Marta Lavandier
Former President Donald Trump (left) listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. He also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) for potentially launching a 2024 bid for president.

Former President Donald Trump announced early Saturday morning that he will not call Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “Meatball Ron” following reports that he used the insulting nickname privately.

“I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious ‘Meatball’ Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will,” he said on conservative social media site Truth Social. 

“Meatball Ron,” as The New York Times reported Trump has described the governor in casual conversations, is apparently a dig at DeSantis’ appearance and Italian heritage.

Dismissing the nickname did not stop the former president from criticizing DeSantis’ tenure as governor, however, as a potential presidential primary battle is on the horizon.

Trump has also used “Shutdown Ron” to describe DeSantis, referring to his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Times.

“His beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn’t work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak,” Trump said in his Saturday post.

DeSantis is seen as the leading challenger to Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. While DeSantis has not yet announced whether he will officially enter the race, polls generally show him and Trump in close competition.

Trump has lobbed a number of attacks at the Florida governor in recent months. Earlier this month, the former president promoted a social media post alleging DeSantis was “grooming high school girls with alcohol” as a teacher when he was in his 20s. That follows reports that he partied with former students at a Georgia private school 20 years ago.

DeSantis derided Trump’s posts as a smear.

Trump announced his campaign for a second term in November, and has usually referred to DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious.” Trump famously uses derogatory nicknames for his political opponents.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Buttigieg is drawing so much GOP scorn
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  4. Ranking the GOP’s top 10 presidential candidates
  5. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Trump to visit East Palestine in wake of train derailment
  7. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  8. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  9. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  10. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  11. Supreme Court to wade into quagmire of internet regulation
  12. Trump slams DeSantis but says no to ‘Meatball Ron’ nickname
  13. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  14. GOP political operative sentenced to 18 months over illegal Russian ...
  15. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  16. The North Carolina Supreme Court has thrown SCOTUS a lifeline
  17. Data says: Democrats need Biden to run for a second term
  18. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
Load more

Video

See all Video