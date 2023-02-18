trending:

Campaign

Marianne Williamson to make ‘important announcement’ on March 4

by Julia Shapero - 02/18/23 2:53 PM ET
Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson spoke at the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Spiritual author and progressive activist Marianne Williamson said on Saturday that she will make an “important announcement” on March 4.

Williamson, who previously ran an insurgent presidential campaign in 2020, hinted at a potential challenge to President Biden in Saturday’s announcement, noting that she has been exploring the possibility of running for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

“As America gears up for the 2024 presidential election, I’m preparing an important announcement on March 4th in Washington DC,” Williamson said in a press release.

“I am motivated by: a commitment to the tenets of liberty espoused in the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address; a realization of the Democratic Party’s shift away from the party of President Franklin Roosevelt; and the economic injustices endured by millions of Americans due to the influence of corporate money on our political system,” she added.

Williamson previously hinted in an interview with The Hill last April that she wasn’t opposed to launching another bid for the White House.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help interrupt the status quo and be part of the solution,” Williamson said at the time, when asked if she’d consider running for president again. “What that means I’m not sure yet.”   

In an interview last week with Politico, Williamson suggested she was disappointed that Biden appears to be running “on a message that the economy is getting stronger.” 

“I think that speaks to the disconnect between the analysis of party elites versus the struggle of everyday Americans,” Williamson told Politico’s West Wing Playbook team. “We’re being asked to limit our political imaginations — to just accept the low unemployment and low inflation rate, that that is sort of the best that we can get. But that is a hollow victory.”

Biden has yet to officially announce his reelection campaign but has repeatedly indicated that he plans run again.

