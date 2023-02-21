trending:

Lee officially announces run for California Senate seat

by Caroline Vakil - 02/21/23 9:52 AM ET
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) is seen during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she is running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat in California, capping off weeks of speculation and following a move earlier this month to file paperwork to run in the race.

“I’m running for US Senate because Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has accomplished real things and delivered real change. That’s what I’ve done my entire career in public service, and it’s what I’ll do in the Senate,” Lee said in a statement.

“Californians have my word that, whether it’s the climate crisis, solutions to homelessness, lifting people out of poverty, easing the burden on the middle class, protecting our Democracy, standing up for reproductive freedom, or ensuring our civil and human rights, I will never back down from fighting for what’s right,” she added.

Feinstein announced earlier this month that she would not be seeking reelection, and Lee joins Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who have both already announced their own runs for the seat, into what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary.

