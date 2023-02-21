trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley selling merch based off Don Lemon’s age comments

by Julia Mueller - 02/21/23 1:54 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/21/23 1:54 PM ET
Nikki Haley
Greg Nash
Nikki Haley gives remarks during an event for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz as he receives an endorsement from the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) is selling merch poking at CNN’s Don Lemon, who last week commented that the 51-year-old presidential candidate “isn’t in her prime.” 

“For all of you who took issue with the haters saying that we are past our prime… this one’s for you,” Haley wrote on Twitter, sharing a WinRed link to contribute to her campaign and order a koozie reading “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer.”  

Lemon got pushback from his co-hosts when he remarked on-air that “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s” while hosting CNN’s morning program

Co-host Poppy Harlow countered that “I think you need to put on qualifiers, like prime for like child-bearing.”

“Don’t shoot the messenger, I’m just saying Google what the facts are — Google it, everyone at home, when is a woman in her prime,” Lemon said. He later called his comments “inartful.” 

Lemon’s remarks followed Haley’s suggestion that politicians over age 75 should be subject to mental competency tests, an apparent hit at former President Trump and current President Biden, who are both over that threshold.

Haley has pitched herself as a “new generation” candidate, the first high-profile Republican to hop into the 2024 race with Trump, who launched his re-election campaign in November. Biden hasn’t formally announced whether he’ll run for another four years.

Tags 2024 age CNN Don Lemon Don Lemon Don Lemon Google mental competency Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Poppy Harlow Poppy Harlow Twitter

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  2. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  3. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  4. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  5. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban, company says
  6. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  7. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  8. Five things to know ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
  9. East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’
  10. Trump labels Fox News 'RINO' network over DeSantis coverage 
  11. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  12. Oldest dog ever sets new world record
  13. Five things to know about the Supreme Court case that could change the ...
  14. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  15. China ‘deeply worried’ Russia-Ukraine war could spiral out of control
  16. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  17. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  18. Supreme Court declines to hear defeated Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video