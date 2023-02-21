trending:

Campaign

Santos names new campaign treasurer

by Julia Mueller - 02/21/23 6:58 PM ET
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has listed a new campaign treasurer after pressure from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to name an active worker to the role. 

The FEC last week warned the freshman congressman that failure to name a treasurer would prevent his campaign and political committees from accepting or distributing funds, per federal law. A new FEC filing now lists one Andrew Olson to the role.  

Santos’ former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks, who worked on his 2020 and 2022 campaigns, resigned last month amid campaign finance scrutiny. The lawmaker himself decided to step down from his House committee assignments. 

Subsequent paperwork then named Thomas Datwyler as Marks’ replacement, but Datwyler’s attorney told the FEC that he had not accepted the campaign treasurer position, prompting the FEC to issue the warning to Santos and his team. 

The new filing gives an address for Olson in Elmhurst, N.Y., and an email address, to which The Hill has reached out.

Tags campaign treasurer FEC Federal Election Commission George Santos

