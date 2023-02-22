trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

EMILY’s List targeting 23 House Republicans over positions on abortion

by Jared Gans - 02/22/23 10:46 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/22/23 10:46 AM ET
Associated Press/Timothy D. Easley
Protester outside the Kentucky Supreme Court chambers rally in favor of abortion rights as the Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments whether to temporarily pause the state’s abortion ban in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

EMILY’s List, which works to support female candidates who are pro-abortion rights, is targeting 23 House Republicans over their positions on the procedure ahead of the 2024 elections. 

Punchbowl News first reported the plan on Wednesday, laying out where the group will focus its attacks in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year. 

The GOP House members that the organization is targeting are Reps. Juan Ciscomani (Ariz.), David Schweikert (Ariz.), Ken Calvert (Calif.), John Duarte (Calif.), Mike Garcia (Calif.), Michelle Steel (Calif.), David Valadao (Calif.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Ashley Hinson (Iowa), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), Zach Nunn (Iowa), Don Bacon (Neb.), Tom Kean (N.J.), Anthony D’Esposito (N.Y.), Nick LaLota (N.Y.), Mike Lawler (N.Y.), Marc Molinaro (N.Y.), George Santos (N.Y.), Brandon Williams (N.Y.), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) and Jen Kiggans (Va.). 

The Hill has reached out to EMILY’s List for confirmation. 

One release announcing the group’s plan to target Ciscomani that Punchbowl obtained states that he is among 22 other “extremist anti-choice House Republicans.” 

Democrats emphasized protecting abortion rights ahead of the 2022 midterms, and exit polls indicated that the message resonated with voters. The polls showed 27 percent of voters said abortion was the most important issue they were considering when deciding who to vote for, and those voters supported Democrats by more than a 3-to-1 margin. 

Only inflation was named as a more important issue by voters, and only by 4 points. 

Polls had showed Republicans leading in the generic congressional ballot and in key races until Democrats began to close the gap in June, when the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. 

Republicans ultimately had a disappointing performance on Election Day, failing to take back control of the Senate and only winning the House by a narrow margin. Historically, the party not in control of the White House has usually made significant gains in both houses of Congress during midterm election years.

Tags 2022 midterms 2024 elections abortion access Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization EMILY's List House Republicans Roe v. Wade

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  3. Democrats see security threat in McCarthy sending Jan. 6 video to Tucker Carlson
  4. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  6. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  7. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  8. DeSantis wades into foreign policy, Ukraine
  9. Haley selling merch based off Don Lemon’s age comments
  10. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  11. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  12. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  13. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  14. Former Mexican top cop found guilty of distributing 58 tons of cocaine
  15. Trump labels Fox News ‘RINO’ network over DeSantis coverage 
  16. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  17. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  18. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
Load more

Video

See all Video