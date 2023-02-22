trending:

Campaign

Sen. Tim Scott in Iowa lays out optimistic vision for GOP: ‘Even brighter than before’

by Stephen Neukam - 02/22/23 4:30 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the Charleston County GOP on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. As he mulls a 2024 presidential bid, Scott is making several appearances in South Carolina and Iowa in coming days, both of which hold early presidential votes. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) outlined an optimistic vision for the U.S. and the Republican party, in a speech on Wednesday in Iowa as he continues to weigh a 2024 White House bid with trips through early primary states.

Scott, while speaking at Drake University, delivered an encouraging speech — a step back from the gloomy and distressed messaging other Republicans have focused on, centered on the Biden administration, early in the campaign.

“I see 330 million Americans getting back to celebrating our shared blessings again, tolerating our differences again, and having each other’s backs again,” Scott said, according to the remarks. “We need new leaders who will lift us up, not tear us down.”

Scott has yet to officially declare a run for the race. Former President Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who have both launched their White House campaigns, have largely stuck to a message of attacking President Biden and Democrats for policies they said are harming the country.

But Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, described what he called a “new American sunrise,” claiming it is “even brighter than before.”

Scott is expected to also speak at the Republican Party of Polk County Iowa’s annual Lincoln Dinner, the most populous county in the state. It is a part of his tour of early primary and nominating states to tout his “Opportunity Agenda.”

Other declared candidates and potential presidential hopefuls, including Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, have also made appearances in Iowa in the last week.

