trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

RNC votes to hold first presidential debate in Milwaukee

by Caroline Vakil - 02/23/23 4:31 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 02/23/23 4:31 PM ET
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel arrives on stage before House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an event on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington.

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) Standing Committee on Presidential Debates voted on Thursday to hold the organization’s first GOP presidential debate ahead of 2024 in August in Milwaukee.

In a letter to RNC committee members obtained by The Hill, Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel explained that the first debate’s final criteria had not been finalized, nor had other debates been sanctioned. She noted that the first presidential debate would take place around the same time as the group’s summer meeting.

The news of the first debate plan was first reported by The New York Times.

It comes roughly a month after McDaniel won reelection for a fourth term as RNC chairwoman, where she fielded challenges from California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. 

The development also comes one week after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) — who also served as the ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration — announced her formal run for president.

Haley and former President Trump are the only high-profile candidates who have officially announced White House runs, though a number of speculated White House hopefuls like former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are making visits to early primary states.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s widely expected to be gearing up for a White House bid, has spent less time in early primary states and has made visits in or near major cities like New York City and Chicago more recently. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Mike Lindell Mike Pompeo Milwaukee Nikki Haley Nikki Haley RNC RNC Debate Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Ronna McDaniel Ronna McDaniel Tim Scott Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  3. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  4. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  5. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  6. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  7. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  8. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  9. Abbott targets street takeovers across Texas with new task force
  10. Judge says Trump, Wray can be deposed in suits from former FBI officials
  11. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  12. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  13. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  14. These 6 states will determine the 2024 presidential election
  15. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  16. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  17. Tennessee bans on drag shows, gender-affirming care head to governor
  18. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
Load more

Video

See all Video