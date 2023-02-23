RNC votes to hold first presidential debate in Milwaukee

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) Standing Committee on Presidential Debates voted on Thursday to hold the organization’s first GOP presidential debate ahead of 2024 in August in Milwaukee.

In a letter to RNC committee members obtained by The Hill, Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel explained that the first debate’s final criteria had not been finalized, nor had other debates been sanctioned. She noted that the first presidential debate would take place around the same time as the group’s summer meeting.

The news of the first debate plan was first reported by The New York Times.

It comes roughly a month after McDaniel won reelection for a fourth term as RNC chairwoman, where she fielded challenges from California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The development also comes one week after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) — who also served as the ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration — announced her formal run for president.

Haley and former President Trump are the only high-profile candidates who have officially announced White House runs, though a number of speculated White House hopefuls like former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are making visits to early primary states.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s widely expected to be gearing up for a White House bid, has spent less time in early primary states and has made visits in or near major cities like New York City and Chicago more recently.