Campaign

Marianne Williamson confirms she will primary Biden in 2024

by Caroline Vakil - 02/23/23 5:54 PM ET
Marianne Williamson, a prominent progressive who ran for president in 2020, confirmed in an interview published Thursday that she would be primarying President Biden in 2024.

“I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time,” Williamson told the Medill News Service, which is run by Northwestern University, in an exclusive interview.

The news comes as Biden is expected to make a formal announcement soon that he’ll be running for reelection. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

