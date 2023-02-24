Pence hints at spring decision on 2024 bid in NBC interview

Former Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News’ Ali Vitali that he believes that by spring his “family expects to have a very clear sense of [their] calling,” hinting at an announcement for a 2024 election bid.

Pence also took aim at former President Trump, telling NBC that “the times call for different leadership, and I’m confident we’ll have better choices than my old running mate come 2024.”

The former Indiana governor also reaffirmed his stance that he would not comply with a subpoena from the Department of Justice’s special counsel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, even if he were compelled to testify by a federal judge.

He then reiterated to NBC News that he believes it would be “unconstitutional” for him to testify against Trump, as he served in the Trump administration.

Last week, a former federal judge — who once served as an informal adviser to Pence — raised doubts about Pence’s reasoning for opposing a subpoena to testify.

J. Michael Luttig argued that any constitutional right Pence had to not testify should yield to the process of a criminal investigation.

Pence and his team say that since he was serving as the former president of the Senate at the time of the insurrection, that it essentially made him a member of the legislative branch and he would therefore be shielded from the subpoena under the “speech and debate” clause of the Constitution.

Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are the only two high-profile candidates to enter the 2024 race for the Republican nomination thus far. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott are also on the list of potential GOP candidates.

On the Democrat side, President Joe Biden has yet to announce his plans for reelection, but First Lady Jill Biden alluded during a trip to Kenya that it would be coming soon. Marianne Williamson, a prominent progressive who ran for president in 2020, confirmed on Thursday that she will run again for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024.