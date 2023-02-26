trending:

Campaign

Most Americans support Haley’s proposed competency test for politicians over 75: poll 

by Lauren Sforza - 02/26/23 10:18 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A new poll found that a large majority of Americans support Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s proposal to require competency tests for politicians over the age of 75.

The Fox News Poll found that 77 percent of Americans are in favor of competency tests for politicians over 75, compared to just 20 percent who oppose it and three percent who are unsure.

Haley, who launched her bid for the White House earlier this month, called for mental competency tests for older politicians in an apparent jab at President Biden and former President Trump, who are 80 and 76 years old, respectively.

Biden said in a new interview that concerns about his age are “totally legitimate,” but that he is not considering his age when deciding whether to run for reelection. Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, and would be 82 when sworn into office if he is reelected in 2024.

The poll also found that 43 percent of Republican voters would like to see Trump as the party’s nominee, while 28 percent back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the nominee, and Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence each received 7 percent.

Only Trump and Haley have officially declared their bids for the GOP primary, but other Republicans, including Pence and DeSantis, are reportedly mulling a run for the nation’s top office.

More than half of Democratic votes said that they would like to see someone other than Biden as the party’s nominee, while 44 percent of all respondents approved of his performance as president.

The poll was conducted Feb. 19 to 22 among 1,006 registered voters, and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Tags 2024 presidential election Biden Donald Trump Joe Biden mental competency Mike Pence Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Trump

