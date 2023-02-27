trending:

Campaign

Slotkin announces Senate campaign in Michigan

by Julia Mueller - 02/27/23 8:25 AM ET
Elissa Slotkin
FILE – Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019. Slotkin will seek an open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Debbie Stabenow in 2024, becoming the first high-profile candidate to jump into the battleground state race. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Monday announced she’s running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

“Today, I’m announcing my run to be Michigan’s next U.S. Senator. We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are *public servants,*” Slotkin wrote on Twitter alongside a campaign video.

The Michigan seat opened up after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said last month that she wouldn’t run for reelection, and has been eyed as a key pickup opportunity as both parties jostle for control of the upper chamber in the 2024 election.

–Developing

Tags 2024 Elissa Slotkin Michigan Senate

