Slotkin announces Senate campaign in Michigan

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Monday announced she’s running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

“Today, I’m announcing my run to be Michigan’s next U.S. Senator. We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are *public servants,*” Slotkin wrote on Twitter alongside a campaign video.

The Michigan seat opened up after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said last month that she wouldn’t run for reelection, and has been eyed as a key pickup opportunity as both parties jostle for control of the upper chamber in the 2024 election.

