Campaign

Poll finds Trump beating Biden but DeSantis, Haley losing

by Julia Shapero - 02/28/23 10:16 AM ET
(Associated Press/Alex Brandon/Patrick SemanskyWilfredo Lee/Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Former President Trump is leading President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, while Biden leads former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

Trump holds a 4-point lead over Biden, with 46 percent saying they would support the former president in a rematch in 2024 and 42 percent saying they would back the current president, the Emerson College poll found.

However, Biden leads DeSantis by 4 points, 44 percent to 40 percent, and Haley by 3 points, 40 percent to 37 percent, in separate matchups, according to the poll. While Haley announced her campaign earlier this month, DeSantis has yet to officially launch a 2024 bid.

The Florida governor is widely seen as Trump’s biggest competition for the Republican nomination. DeSantis is the closest to the former president of any potential GOP candidate in the polls.

In a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, Trump currently garners 55 percent of the vote, while DeSantis sits 30 points behind with 25 percent, the Emerson College poll found. Former Vice President Mike Pence sits in third with 8 percent and Haley in fourth with 5 percent.

Biden also has yet to announce his 2024 campaign, despite previous indications that he plans to run to reelection. A Politico story last week suggested that the president was no longer “absolutely certain” about his plans, but Biden allies have largely shrugged off such reports.

The Emerson College poll was conducted from Feb. 24-25 with 1,060 registered voters and had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

