Campaign

Slotkin raises $1M on first day of Senate campaign

by Jared Gans - 02/28/23 3:48 PM ET
Representative Elissa Slotkin speaks to the crowd during a protest against gun violence at a student sit in at the Michigan Capitol building following a mass shooting at Michigan State University earlier in the week, in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (Brice Tucker/The Flint Journal via AP)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) raised more than $1 million on the first day of her Senate campaign to succeed Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for reelection in 2024. 

Slotkin said in a tweet that her campaign raised more than $1.2 million in its first 24 hours from “engaged citizens who believe our politics can be better.” 

The race will likely be one of the most hotly contested elections during the next election cycle, with Republicans targeting the seat as a key pickup opportunity to try to retake control of the Senate. 

Slotkin is serving her third term in the House and is the first major Democratic candidate to jump in the race. 

Tom Barrett, a Michigan state senator whom Slotkin defeated in her reelection bid in 2022, reportedly plans to run again next year for her open House seat representing the state’s 7th Congressional District. Slotkin defeated Barrett by about 5 points. 

Slotkin said in a campaign email that the money she takes in will be used for a listening tour of the state and other early voter communication, according to The Detroit News, which reported Slotkin’s fundraising figure earlier on Tuesday. 

“My job today is to make sure that we have the strongest possible launch, so we can win, keep this seat in a notoriously swingy state, and send someone to the Senate who will work to get things done for Michigan and the country,” she said. 

Stabenow has served in the Senate since 2001 and is in her fourth term. She announced in early January that she would retire from Congress in 2024.

