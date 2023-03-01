trending:

Campaign

Zeldin launches PAC aimed at increasing GOP turnout among voters of color, younger demographics

by Caroline Vakil - 03/01/23 9:35 AM ET
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) prepares to participate in a Republican gubernatorial debate in June.
Bebeto Matthews/The Associated Press
Former New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that he is launching a political action committee to back candidates who will help increase Republican turnout both among voters of color and younger voters.

Zeldin’s Leadership American Needs PAC aims to support candidates running for office and their outreach to groups like Millennial and Gen. Z voters in addition to communities of color, including Black and Latino voters and Jewish voters. Zeldin will serve as chairman of the PAC.

“Through a deeply committed effort to more enthusiastically engage the cities and suburbs, we were able to flip traditionally Democrat voters, drive the message, and assemble the down ballot success needed to change control of the House of Representatives,” Zeldin said in a statement.

“We will take what we learned in New York, apply it across the country, and help deliver the leadership America needs to confront the challenges of the future.”

Zeldin lost New York’s gubernatorial race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) last November, though his defeat was by single digits. The former congressman campaigned heavily on the issue of crime and his performance in the gubernatorial race is credited for helping several key House districts in New York flip from blue to red, including in Long Island. 

Zeldin has been floated as a Senate challenger to Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), whose seat is up in 2024. 

The former congressman’s PAC comes as the party has run into issues with younger voters, the majority of whom in the November midterms overwhelmingly voted for Democrats in national House races. 

“Republican leaders must do more to effectively empower compelling voices, exceptionally articulate a resonating message, and actually deliver the Red Wave election America needs,” Zeldin said.

