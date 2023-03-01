Trump leads DeSantis in GOP primary matchup for first time in three months

Former President Trump is leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll, after trailing the Florida governor in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup for the last three months.

In a Republican primary between the two leading GOP figures, 47 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents said they would back Trump, while 39 percent said they would support DeSantis, according to the poll released on Wednesday. Another 13 percent remain undecided.

DeSantis has consistently led Trump in previous iterations of the Yahoo poll over the last three months. In the last survey in mid-February, the Florida governor was leading the former president by 4 points, 45 percent to 41 percent.

However, facing the entire potential Republican field, Trump has maintained a 1- to 2-point lead over DeSantis in recent months. He expanded this lead significantly in Wednesday’s poll, with 45 percent saying they would cast their ballot for Trump and 29 percent saying they would vote for DeSantis.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who announced her campaign in mid-February, sits in third, with 4 percent support among Republican voters.

Both Trump and DeSantis are leading President Biden by 2 points in hypothetical 2024 matchups. While Trump announced his campaign in mid-November, neither DeSantis nor Biden have officially launched their 2024 bids.

The Yahoo News-YouGov poll was conducted Feb. 23-27 among 1,516 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.