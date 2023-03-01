trending:

Guy Cecil steps down from influential Democratic super PAC

by Caroline Vakil - 03/01/23 10:30 AM ET
Priorities USA Action raised nearly $200 million supporting Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016. The groups leader, Guy Cecil, announced in 2023 that he would be stepping down. (Associated Press/FILE)

Priorities USA, an influential Democratic super PAC, announced on Wednesday that Guy Cecil, its chairman and chief strategist, is stepping down later in March. 

“After 8 years as Chair of @prioritiesusa, @GuyCecil will step down this month. We are so thankful for his visionary leadership,” Priorities USA said in a statement. “During his time at Priorities, we took back the House, won the Presidency, expanded the Senate, and supported over 100 state and local races.”

The super PAC noted that over Cecil’s eight years at the helm of Priorities USA, the group had fundraised more than $650 million. The super PAC engaged in two presidential races, 10 gubernatorial races, 19 Senate races and 60 House races, among others.

“We defeated a President, elected another, took back the House and Senate, and won voting rights cases across the country,” Cecil said in a statement. “Priorities will continue to lead and grow, and I look forward to watching them take on the fight to re-elect President Biden.” 

“I’m also looking forward to some new adventures of my own and am more committed than ever to making a difference wherever and however I can,” he added.

In statements shared through the super PAC, high-profile Democrats praised Cecil for his work with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) calling the chairman “a leading voice in the Democratic Party” while Hillary Clinton said that “He understood more than anyone that we needed new ways of thinking and communicating to fight back against far-right forces.”

Prior to chairing Priorities USA, he served as the Senate Democrat campaign arm’s executive director.

